by admin
Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela

April 20, 2023 – 5:00 AM

The former minister and columnist Juan Camilo Restrepo affirmed yesterday that “In France they say: ‘When construction goes well, everything goes well; when it goes wrong, everything goes wrong’… The sale of housing in Colombia is becoming more and more complicated: VIS falls 61% in March, this panorama of housing denounced by Camacol is very disturbing”.

economy cooling down

The signature candidate for mayor of Bogota, Juan Daniel Oviedopointed out that “The growth data for February 2023 confirms that the economy is in a clear slowdown. In addition, we continue to carry a lag in the recovery of employment, compared to GDP. It is urgent to accelerate the creation of employment, especially in the cities”.

April 19th

The senator of the Historical Pact, Maria Jose Pizarropointed out yesterday that “On April 19, 1970, the elections were stolen from General Rojas Pinilla, a fact that marked the emergence of the M-19. On April 19, my grandfather, commander of the Military Forces, Juan Antonio Pizarro, was born. Gustavo Petro was born on April 19, 1960. Happy birthday President.”

Another April 19

And speaking of April 19, Juan Guaidoa Venezuelan opposition leader, indicated that “In 2017 I was one of thousands who stood up to the regime. The repression was brutal and traumatic. Maduro only mocked the suffering of his brutality, these photos from April 19, 2017 are never to be forgotten and continue in the fight until we achieve independence from this dictatorship.”.

Complaints in Medellín

The councilor of the capital of Antioquia, Alfredo Ramosput on the table a “new complaint about future validity of educational infrastructure: the questioned Medellín Urban Development Company hires below official budgets to avoid open public invitations, and makes private invitations to three contractors at will”.

hair reform

the former minister John Ferdinand Christ warned that “The pulse for health reform is just beginning. The Seventh Chamber Commission is the first of four debates in Congress. There is nothing extraordinary about the tug of war between parties and the government. It always happens with fundamental reforms. There will be hair reform”.

