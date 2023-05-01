Home » Son of a tiger comes out painted! Juan Pablo Marín was crowned King of Unpublished Song
Son of a tiger comes out painted! Juan Pablo Marín was crowned King of Unpublished Song

As a godsend from his father Hernando Marín, Lacouture, Juan Pablo Marín Alvarez, was crowned King of the Unpublished Vallenata Song at the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, ´El Pollo Vallenato´.

The song on the air for a walk is titled ‘If a rose is born’, it was composed in the midst of the pandemic. His inspiration was born from a dream he had with his father, also a composer Hernando Marín, who told him in the middle of the dream “Don’t despair, your moment will come and that rose has to bloom.”

Today, April 30, this 41-year-old civil engineer from San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira receives the crown of King of the unpublished song.

Excited upon receiving the verdict, Marín Álvarez stated: “Men are built by their dreams and today I see them materialized.”

On the stage “Colacho Mendoza! from Parque Consuelo Araújo Noguera won second place, Julio Romo Mendoza with the ride ‘Soy Campesino’; and Ruth María Ferias Fonseca, third place, with the ‘Ella’ promenade.

This contest that was born in 1969 seeks to stimulate the new generations to preserve the sources that nurture authentic Vallenato music, this was announced by the qualifying jury that was made up of Jaime Dangond Daza, José Rodolfo González, and Geovanni Ibla.

¨During the contest, songs with a very high level were presented, both interpretively and at the composition level. The jury tried to make the best choice, hoping that everyone would like it”, pointed out Jaime Dangond, vallenato king 2016, who officiated as a jury.

