Big Brother in Iran: fine, revocation of driving licence, passport and internet access for women caught unveiled by cameras

Deprived of driving licence, passport, Internet access: Iranian police are preparing a new crackdown on women who refuse to wear the compulsory veil, after months of protests following the death of Mahsa Amini and the birth of a civil disobedience movement, pro-democracy, which has made freedom of choice one of the fundamental cornerstones of its political battle.

