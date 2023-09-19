US Threatens Sanctions on Those Who Hinder Presidential Transition in Guatemala, Warns Undersecretary of State

Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, has stated that the Biden administration is prepared to impose sanctions on individuals or institutions that attempt to impede the presidential transition in Guatemala. Nichols emphasized the need for outgoing President Alejandro Giammattei to condemn attacks against democracy in the nation. He expressed the US government’s willingness to work with the Guatemalan people and government to support the legal transfer of power and urged Giammattei to criticize actions such as the opening of voter boxes and reviewing ballots, which he considered unacceptable breaches of legal norms. Nichols also criticized Attorney General María Consuelo Porras for her alleged involvement in corruption. The US government urges Guatemala to move forward with the transition process and has warned of potential sanctions on those who seek to obstruct it. Nichols also stressed the US’s commitment to working with governments elected by the people, regardless of their political affiliations, as long as they respect democratic rights and processes. Additionally, he expressed concern about allegations of Cubans being recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine and called on the Cuban and Russian governments to provide more information on the matter. Nichols also commented on the crisis in Haiti, stating that the US would support a resolution to create a multinational force to assist with security in the country. He called for mediation or negotiation to resolve the border closure issue between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Finally, Nichols noted that the US and Venezuela are still a long way from reopening embassies and emphasized the importance of respecting international charters and promoting freedom and democracy in the region.

