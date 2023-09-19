Tech Diary — September 18, 2023, 7:55 am

So that you don’t worry about where your cell phone is, my message must reach you. Not your cell phone

The son left for school almost half an hour ago. I go into his room to close the window again. His smartphone is on his desk, connected to the charger. Apparently he forgot it at home.

He has a long day at school today, until after 5 p.m. The son will definitely miss the smartphone. Maybe he will also get a shock because he might have lost it somewhere. I think it would be nice if I briefly inform him that the phone is warm and dry on the desk.

First impulse: A WhatsApp – but of course it ends up on his cell phone, which he doesn’t have with him. Second impulse, an email – but does he check his private emails at school? No idea. I could also message him on Instagram… hmm. Same question as email.

I then write him a WhatsApp and hope that he also receives his WhatsApp messages via an app on the iPad. And indeed:

Screenshot: WhatsApp chat history

(Why I’m writing this down now: WhatsApp is, if not the only one, at least one of the most important messengers in our everyday lives. For a very, very long time, my main reservation against WhatsApp was that it was always only one – and exactly one! – end device and therefore struggled to reach users regardless of the device. What if you didn’t have the device to hand? Broken, battery dead, no network, lost, whatever? In order for a message to be delivered, the device had to be registered actually have to be switched on and connected to a data network. Otherwise, the delivery of a WhatsApp message to, for example, a browser on a laptop would not work. Fortunately, WhatsApp has changed this for some time now, only in a “multi-device beta”. Test, recently also official.)

(Molinarius)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

