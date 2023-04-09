Home Sports Golf in Augusta: Woods makes the cut at the Masters for the 23rd time
Sports

Golf in Augusta: Woods makes the cut at the Masters for the 23rd time

by admin
Golf in Augusta: Woods makes the cut at the Masters for the 23rd time

Status: 08.04.2023 5:19 p.m

Tiger Woods has made the cut at the US Masters for the 23rd time in a row, setting a record. Only South Africa’s golf legend Gary Player and Fred Couples from the USA had previously achieved this record.

One day after the weather drama with three fallen trees, 47-year-old Woods qualified for the two decisive rounds in pouring rain.

The five-time Masters winner finished the second round, which was canceled the day before because of the storm, with 73 shots and was tied for 49th with a total of 147 shots at halftime in the first major tournament of the year.

Koepka in the lead

Brooks Koepka presented himself in excellent form. The American, who earns his money on the heavily criticized LIV tour financed by Saudi Arabia, was two shots ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm (134) at halftime in the traditional tournament in the US state of Georgia with a total of 132 shots.

Surprisingly, Sam Bennett (136) took third place. The 23-year-old is the US amateur champion and after 36 holes he hasn’t been an amateur since 1956.

See also  Charlottesville, 4 years after the demonstration ended in blood the white supremacists sentenced to pay 25 million dollars

You may also like

Paris-Roubaix – “Hell of the North” takes place...

Scattered considerations after Atalanta-Bologna (0-2) — Sportellate.it

Nearly 30,000 fans watched the Chinese Football Association...

Braunschweig “Lions” force victory against Kaiserslautern

The best dog breeds to go to the...

Rain drives pros off the green

Serie A, 25th day | Results and standings...

‘Goal from Milinkovic-Savic? It could have been a...

3rd league: Another setback for VfL Osnabrück –...

Serie A – Atalanta-Bologna 0-2: Sansone and Orsolini,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy