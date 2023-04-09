Status: 08.04.2023 5:19 p.m

Tiger Woods has made the cut at the US Masters for the 23rd time in a row, setting a record. Only South Africa’s golf legend Gary Player and Fred Couples from the USA had previously achieved this record.

One day after the weather drama with three fallen trees, 47-year-old Woods qualified for the two decisive rounds in pouring rain.

The five-time Masters winner finished the second round, which was canceled the day before because of the storm, with 73 shots and was tied for 49th with a total of 147 shots at halftime in the first major tournament of the year.

Koepka in the lead

Brooks Koepka presented himself in excellent form. The American, who earns his money on the heavily criticized LIV tour financed by Saudi Arabia, was two shots ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm (134) at halftime in the traditional tournament in the US state of Georgia with a total of 132 shots.

Surprisingly, Sam Bennett (136) took third place. The 23-year-old is the US amateur champion and after 36 holes he hasn’t been an amateur since 1956.