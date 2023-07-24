Home » Golfer Harman triumphantly won the British Open and celebrated his first major triumph
This hit was a test even for him. The key to the rush was consistent and reliable performance, said Harman, who finished the tournament with a -13 and only six bogeys in 72 holes. I know it’s boring and nothing sensational, but until I hit the last blow from the mouth, I didn’t think about the relationship, he added. The first thing I do, I’ll drink a beer from this trophy, Harman teased with the famous Claret box in hand. In addition, he also received a record premium of ten million dollars (about 66 million crowns) from a total subsidy of 16.5 million.

Second place was shared by former world number one Jon Rahm from Spain and Australian Jason Day, along with Rakuan Sepp Straka and Korean Tom Kim. Northern Ireland’s Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy tied for sixth place with Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo. In the first table, McIlroy placed in the seventh of the last eight majors, but his fifth triumph since 2014.

Harman’s best finish at the majors so far was a second place finish at the US Open in 2017. His only other Top 10 finish was a sixth place finish at The Open Championship.

Harman, who entered the tournament as the 26th-ranked player in the world, set the record straight on the second day. He shot a 65 in it, and only the winner of the Summer Masters Rahm managed to go two holes better on Saturday’s round on the summer course. The new champion hit below the norm hit (71) in the remaining two rounds as well. He would have had 70 shots on the ninth consecutive day, which was his weakest, and the first place was practically not in danger at the moment of the day.

The Open Championship

Hoylake Major Golf Tournament ($16.5 million endowment, par 71):

1. Harman (USA) 271 (67+65+69+70), 2. Rahm (p.) 277 (74+70+63+70), Day (Austr.) 277 (72+67+69+69), Straka (Rak.) 277 (71+67+70+69) a Tom Kim (Korea) 277 (74+68+68+67), 6. Grillo (Arg.) 278 (66+74+70+68) a McIlroy (Sev. Ir.) 278 (71+70+69+68), 8. Young (USA) 279 (72+68+66+73) a arma (Indie) 279 (68+71+70+70).

