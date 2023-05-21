Home » Golfer Spilková is third in Florida even after the unfinished second round
The tournament at the Trump International course took a turn for the worse on the first day due to thunderstorms. Then on Saturday night the game was called off due to darkness.

In front of Spilková is also the Scotsman Louise Duncan, who has a score of -4 after the unfinished second round. Spain’s Carlota Ciganda shares the third position with the Czech golfer.

Sára Kousková is continuously seventeenth after 16 holes of the second round. Tereza Melecká (+10) is one stroke below the preliminary cut, Jana Melichová (+15) and Kristýna Napoleaová (+22) have a more significant loss.

The tournament is part of the Aramco Team Series and has a subsidy of one million dollars. Half will be shared by individuals and the other by teams.

