News Decree for the appointment of the examination commissions for the announcement of the public competition for the recruitment of 2,800 units on fixed-term contracts by admin May 21, 2023 May 21, 2023 29 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Database of Opinions and Circular Notes Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard FOIA sponsorship Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Maniema: only 7% of nurses are mechanized (Union) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Golfer Spilková is third in Florida even after the unfinished second round next post The G7 is all with Zelensky and Ukraine You may also like A bleeding young woman rescued in a disco... May 21, 2023 DRC: Nagui Kayembe calls for the creation of... May 21, 2023 Kaleidoscope May 21, 2023 “5.20” marriage registries in Hefei ushered in the... May 21, 2023 Juve: Allegri, my choice is to stay 100%... May 21, 2023 Editorial: Inclusive education leaves helpless May 21, 2023 Would they sue Shakira for possible plagiarism with... May 21, 2023 The scream of the Arena for Peter Gabriel,... May 21, 2023 Gang member alias “Black” arrested – 102nine Digital... May 21, 2023 Vallenato woman May 21, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.