Good for Milan? Cut off Paris!Romano: Milan’s latest offer impresses Thuram close to visa-free – yqqlm

Original title: Milan good? Cut off Paris!Romano: Milan’s latest offer impresses Thuram close to visa-free

The Red Bird’s idea is very clear, that is to cash out some main players at a high price, and then strengthen the lineup with visa-free players. Earlier, “L’Equipe” reported that French international Thuram would not join Paris. The famous Italian journalist Romano followed up the report and explained the situation.

According to Romano, AC Milan’s latest offer has already impressed Thuram, which Paris is unwilling to see. Paris has decided to withdraw from the competition for Thuram. Milan is confident that Thuram will be exempt from visas this summer.

The 25-year-old Thuram’s contract with Borussia expires at the end of the month. The player has no intention of renewing his contract and is eager to prove himself on a bigger stage. Thuram is 1.92 meters tall, a right-footed player who can play as a center and a winger,Last season, he played a total of 32 games for Borussia in various competitions, scored 16 goals, and 7 assists. The player’s current value in Germany is 32 million euros

From my personal point of view, the reason why Milan signed Thuram to grab the advantage is mainly because Thuram spent his childhood in Italy. He was born in Parma, the same as Milan coach Pioli, plus he can speak Italian, and his father’s Influenced, Thuram may have his own dream for Serie A.

Milan sold Tonali at a high price. If Thuram is successfully exempted from signing Thuram, he will work harder and try to sign Thuram’s younger brother (Urien, 22 years old, French midfielder, French international, worth 32 million euros), brothers in battle. Otherwise, Milan only has a forward, and it is useless without a midfielder.Return to Sohu to see more

