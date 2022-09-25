Original title: A good start!Chinese women’s volleyball team swept Argentina’s first World Championship 3-0 Li Yingying scored 22 points

On September 25th, Beijing time, the 2022 Women’s Volleyball World Championships ushered in the first round of Group D in Arnhem, the Netherlands. Cai Bin took command of the Chinese women’s volleyball team in three straight games and scored a 3-0 seal against Argentina. The heavy artillery Li Yingying started three games crazy. With 22 points, he won the single-game scoring title. The main attack Wang Yunwei and the captain’s deputy attack Yuan Xinyue contributed 11 and 8 points respectively. In response to the recurrence of Gong Xiangyu’s foot injury, the truce was changed to the main attack Wang Yizhu’s temporary cameo to contribute 3 points. According to the schedule, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will wait for Colombia in the second round of Group D on the 27th.

Unlike Europe, America and Asia who actively warmed up before the World Championships, the Chinese women’s volleyball team stayed in Beilun for a closed training camp. Head coach Cai Bin temporarily recruited freemen Wang Mengjie and setter Yu Jiarui for help, and the 16 training camp list was not finalized until before leaving. List of 14 finalists. The second biography Yu Jiarui and the free man Ni Feifei were defeated. The former was inexperienced compared to Ding Xia and Diao Linyu, while the latter was not healed. In response to Gong Xiangyu’s old ankle injury, Zhu Ting and Zhang Changning did not participate in the national team training camp due to their own reasons.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team ranked 4th in the world in the first round of Group D, with the second pass No. 3 Diao Linyu, the main attack No. 12 Li Yingying and the No. 10 Wang Yunli, the auxiliary No. 1 Yuan Xinyue (captain) and No. 7 Wang Yuanyuan, the support No. 11 Wang Yizhu and the free man 18 No. Wang Mengjie starts; Argentina’s No. 22 in the world dispatched No. 7 Mercado and No. 14 Majer, the main attack No. 3 Nizetic and No. 4 Bleich, and the auxiliary No. 13 Fario and No. 17 Herrera, Liberty No. 12 Rizzo (captain) and No. 20 Pelozzo played.

In the first game, Li Yingying attacked and Wang Yuanyuan was short and fast, Wang Yunwei blocked the net to 4-1, Wang Yunwei changed the deduction to hang and then re-dunked, Li Yingying opened it, but unfortunately opened again and was tied 7-7. Wang Yizhu Beiping and Wang Yunwei dunked to 11-9, but Wang Yuanyuan jumped off the net, Yuan Xinyue and Li Yingying counterattacked to 14-11. Wang Yizhu passed the ball and went out of bounds and hit 18-16 in series to force Cai Bin to truce. Li Yingying made a pass and used Farriol to hit 24-22. After the Chinese women's volleyball team wasted game points, Li Yingying dunked and won 25- twenty three. In the second game, Wang Yizhu's anti-hanging failure was fortunate that Wang Yuanyuan scored 3 points in a row at 0-1 and blocked the net. The Chinese women's volleyball team was reversed to 3-5 due to a wrong round and Wang Mengjie letting the ball go out of bounds and lost 5 points in a row. Yuan Xinyue blocked one after another and Mercado shot to overtake 10-7. Li Yingying blocked the net. Unfortunately, Wang Yizhu shot and then stepped on the line to 11-10. Li Yingying jumped and Wang Yunwei took off and dunked to 15-12. The Chinese women's volleyball team relied on Wang Yizhu to block and flew back to 23-21 with Yuan Xinyue. Li Yingying rushed in and took a 25-22 lead to 2-0. In the third game, Yuan Xinyue flew high on the back, but the defense was flying and Wang Yuanyuan made a series of mistakes. After Cai Bin suspended 5-8, Li Yingying pulled the thugs out of bounds. 9. After the Argentine truce, Mercado's back third player Diao Linyu was knocked to the ground, and Li Yingying and Diao Linyu attacked the second ball to 17-12 in succession. Wang Mengjieshen's defense was blocked by Wang Yunguang and Yuan Xinyue to 22-16. The Chinese women's volleyball team led the match point 24-20 through Wang Yuanyuan's running and flying, and finally relied on double blocking to seal the victory to 3-0 by 25-20. (Ren Yuyin)

