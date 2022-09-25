On September 24, the provincial government held a video conference on safety and stability work in the province. Governor Zhao Yide attended and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on safety and stability work and the important instructions for doing a good job in safety production, conscientiously implement the spirit of the national safety production video and telephone conference, focus on key areas, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, and make every effort to prevent The work of risk, safety and stability has created a good atmosphere for the successful convening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Wang Lin, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and vice governor, presided over the meeting. Vice governor Fang Guanghua attended the meeting. Vice governors Xu Datong and Ye Niuping made arrangements for security maintenance, forest and grassland fire prevention and fire safety in autumn and winter respectively.

Zhao Yide pointed out that security and stability are related to the well-being of the people and the overall situation of economic and social development. All localities and departments must effectively improve their political positions, fully implement the important requirements of preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing security, always insisting on the supremacy of the people and life, strengthening governance at the source and systematic governance, and making every effort to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. and the overall social stability, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” with practical actions. It is necessary to pay more attention to safety production with strict prevention and strict measures, pay close attention to key industries, key parts and weak links, and continue to deepen the safety of road traffic, fire fighting, mining, hazardous chemicals, construction projects, crowded places, food and medicine and other fields. Remediation, and practically achieve more in-depth risk investigation, more sensitive early warning mechanism, stronger supervision and law enforcement, and continue to improve the level of intrinsic safety. We must pay more attention to grasping social stability through knowledge and courageous actions, strictly do a good job in epidemic prevention and control during the National Day holiday and before and after the National Day holiday, in-depth resolution of conflicts, disputes, and backlogs of letters and visits, severely crack down on all kinds of illegal and criminal acts, adhere to the combination of dredging and blocking, preventing and defusing financial risks, and plan ahead. Do a good job in disaster prevention and disaster prevention, and resolutely adhere to the bottom line of safety and stability. It is necessary to pay more attention to the implementation of responsibilities with bottom-line thinking and extreme thinking, press and consolidate the responsibilities of territories, industries and enterprises, further improve the work coordination, emergency response and publicity and guidance mechanisms, strengthen supervision and unannounced visits, and promote the formation of a closed loop of responsibility implementation to ensure that various The tasks are carefully implemented and put in place.

At the meeting, the Provincial Safety Committee Office, the Shaanxi Bureau of the National Mine Safety Supervision Bureau, the Provincial Fire Rescue Corps, the Provincial Public Security Department, and the Provincial Bureau of Letters and Calls informed the relevant situation, and Xi’an and Yulin made speeches.

Fang Weifeng, secretary-general of the provincial government, member units of the provincial safety committee, responsible comrades from the municipal and county (district) governments and some provincial enterprises attended the meeting.