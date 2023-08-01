goodbye to Parma, in the future there is the Nazionale-breaking latest news

by Andrea Molinari — editorial staff gianlucadimarzio.com

Buffon’s agent in Parma for the termination of the contract. Therefore, only the announcement of his retirement is missing, the former goalkeeper has the national team in the future, in the role of head of delegation.

For more than a month now, there has been talk of Gianluigi Buffon retiring from football. Who knows how long, on the other hand, the idea has been floating in the head of the former Juventus goalkeeper, now 45 years old. The decision to quit now seems to have been done: his agent in Parma where he is agreeing with the Crusader club for the termination of the contract, which would have expired in June 2024.

And to think that already in 2018, after his first moving farewell to Juventus between tears and hugs, he seemed to have to say stop. Then the adventure at Paris Saint-Germain (The most beautiful of my life) and the second lives in black and white and at Parma. This is why the news of the farewell to football doesn’t seem true or, better, we find it hard to believe: the philosophy of until I see, I don’t think fits Buffon’s situation perfectly.

Yet, only the announcement is missing. The separation from Parma will close an eighteen-year career, this time for real. For the extreme defender there had also been several polls from rich Saudi Arabia, they were not enough. And now? After an entire summer that led him to take what, up until now, is surely the most important decision of his life, Buffon’s much loved national team could be in Buffon’s future.

After finishing his career in the Azzurro with the failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia with the elimination from the play-offs at the hands of Sweden, he would have the opportunity to open a new chapter: becoming the new head of delegation of Roberto Mancini’s Italy, role that belonged to the late Gianluca Vialli. First the official withdrawal, then we’ll see.

