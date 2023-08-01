Home » Paola Pace, IOM Head of Mission: “The coup in Niger threatens migrants, the risks of exploitation and abuse increase”
World

Paola Pace, IOM Head of Mission: “The coup in Niger threatens migrants, the risks of exploitation and abuse increase”

by admin
Paola Pace, IOM Head of Mission: “The coup in Niger threatens migrants, the risks of exploitation and abuse increase”

A crossroads between West and North Africa, Niger is a central hub for African migratory routes within the region and towards the Mediterranean. The crisis caused by the coup of July 26 represents a threat to the migrants who are in the country and a challenge for those who work in this sector.

Paula Peaceinterim Head of Mission of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Niger, talks about the situation on the ground, the numbers and intentions of those in the African country and the problems posed by the new national context.

See also  sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday 01 March 2023

You may also like

Microsoft announces new Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition controller

Cimex Corporation Announces Gradual Elimination of Cash Payments...

OHR on sanctions against officials of Srpska |...

Taliban Leaders Meet with U.S. Officials in Qatar...

Dušan Tadić captain and scorer for Fenerbahce against...

Palermo’s Amat was also affected

Palermo season ticket campaign, 10,000 cards exceeded

ECOWAS Takes Center Stage: A Look at the...

Udinese – Joao Ferreira arrives from Watford /...

Cardinal Marengo: “The Pope will give us courage”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy