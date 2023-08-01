Gianni Alemanno Giorgia Meloni

Alemanno remakes the Brothers of Italy on the right with the “Orvieto Manifesto”

The torpedo departed from Orvieto and was directed to Mostacciano – Eur in Rome, where Giorgia Meloni lives. A so-called “slow” torpedo which uses its evocative force precisely from its constant but precise progress on the target, terrifying the victim. Gianni Alemanno, former mayor of Rome and former historical exponent of the so-called “social right” took aim and fired in the two-day meeting of the “Stop the war” committee of which he is the spokesperson. The title of the forum was significantly “Italian Independence Forum”. The project is not far-fetched or even improvised, given that this proto-party committee was already founded last year, immediately after the victory of the centre-right in anticipation of what would happen.

Meloni has so far kept an eye on him on the radar, just worried. But now Alemanno is serious and so he announced that in autumn, when the first leaves fall, the forum could turn into a party unless… And here is the rub. Alemanno’s announcement is not an end in itself but a warning that can have two implications.

The first is that the leader of FdI involves Alemanno in the government in some way, the second is that the committee – party becomes a thorn in the right side of FdI and, partially, also of the League. The mechanism is simple and was certainly not born yesterday. When a populist and sovereignist party like the Brothers of Italy becomes the government, everything changes because “we need to govern” and to do so we need to make compromises, the most obvious of which is the one Meloni signed with Joe Biden and the US and more generally with NATO.

Alemanno, in the final communication, pointed out how the Italians are tired. “They follow what appears to be a change, with Berlusconi, Renzi, Grillo and Salvini and then they realize that nothing has changed”. Instead, voters are demanding real change. And then the lunge: “The voters vote for the innovative proposal that seems more credible, then they don’t see any substantial news, they are disappointed and go further. Giorgia Meloni also runs this risk if she continues in her policies in continuity with those of Mario Draghi, after she was voted for precisely because she was the only opposition to that government. We appeal to the premier to implement a profound revision of her political line, before all this happens. She must take Italy out of the conflict in Ukraine, she must differentiate its positions from those of President Biden and the European Commission by not wasting the opportunities offered by the new Silk Road, it must open up to the minimum wage and find a credible alternative to basic income, it must file away the confused proposal for differentiated autonomy which risks to finally split the country”.

To conclude: “But if all this does not happen, in the autumn we are ready to occupy that potential space of 10% that the Noto survey attributes to us. Today we launched the ‘Orvieto Manifesto’ on which we will gather support and we will try to activate a constructive discussion with official policy. But we won’t stop if I don’t find adequate and concrete answers”. The new right-wing Wagner is moving menacingly in Rome. Alemanno is telling Meloni that there is a space of about 10% of electoral consensus left free for the prairies of populism sovereign but not only.

Alemanno’s Wagner moves towards Rome

Alemanno is addressing not only the no vax and no green pass people but also the Catholics who are against the war and against Putin’s right which still exists and has just dormant under the ashes of the center-right leader’s Atlanticism. The attraction of the social right is also felt among the former Five Stars who have always been an ambiguous Peronist movement as seen in the double version of the yellow – green and yellow – red governments.

The teaching of Pino Rauti and Julius Evola is back, Isabella Rauti cannot be an “Atlantist”

Moreover, it will also be a family derby given that the ex-wife of Gianni Alemanno, Isabella Rauti, undersecretary of defense and senator is fully included in the Brothers of Italy. However, he can no longer live on his income, now he finds himself in a great contradiction since thefather’s teaching Pino Rauti he lost his compass to give it to Melonian Atlanticism. Alemanno was the dolphin of Rauti father and of his teaching, including that of the philosopher and esotericist Julius Evola and of the Hobbit Fields, where Meloni herself trained and which she now seems to have forgotten. But the “Atlantic” version is totally incompatible with this Weltanschauung, indeed antithetical. Meloni in this year of government has tried to completely anesthetize the past, its connection to fascism and with certain “elf” values, but as Nature abhors the void and fills it automatically so does politics.

Subscribe to the newsletter