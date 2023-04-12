Home Sports Gran Canaria, at the end of a balanced match, beats Bursaspor
Gran Canaria, at the end of a balanced match, beats Bursaspor

Gran Canaria, at the end of a balanced match, beats Bursaspor

Gran Canaria (1B) at the end of a point-to-point challenge he overcomes Bursaspor (8A) thanks to a last quarter from 22-17 that breaks the balance. For the Spaniards, the big players are the protagonists: veteran John Shurna finishes with 17 points, followed by 11 by Khalifa Diop. The Turks are not enough Bitim’s 21 and Zach Auguste’s 14 double-double and as many rebounds. 72-66 the final.

