GRAND PRIX OF THE SONDRIO VALLEYS

“After last year’s first edition in which 27 athletes took part with 6 out of 6 trials, 65 athletes with 5 out of 6 trials and 1109 athletes in at least one event, it was decided to re-propose this format – explained the president of FIDAL Sondrio Giovanni Del Crappo – expanding it with the addition of 2 tests. Athletes will thus have the opportunity to discover the various types of mountain running (classic, vertical, trail) and at the same time to enjoy the beauty of our mountains”. “The clean and marked trails for the competitions – explains Del Crappo – will then remain available to all outdoor enthusiasts who will be able to follow them and see suggestive corners of our province, starting and arriving in towns and villages which in turn offer the opportunity to discover the food and wine, the craftsman, the local history and culture. A driving force for the development of tourism in Valtellina and Valchiavenna as well, with a decisive “green” footprint that respects the environment”.

Like last year, the 4 Passi Trail Version will open the Grand Prix in Sondalo on Saturday 13 May and close it with the Marmitte dei Giganti Trophy in Chiavenna on 29 October, where the final awards will take place.

Three rankings will be drawn up: individual or category, company and participation. The first 3 in each category and the first 3 companies will receive a good value, while those who have taken part and finished at least 6 trials, regardless of performance, will receive a Crazy running gilet and those who have taken part and finished all 8 trials, regardless of performance, a Crazy sweatshirt.

All information:

COMPETITION CALENDAR:

16° 4 STEPS TRAIL VERSION

Saturday 13 May 2023 in Sondalo TRAIL of 14,900 km national race

info: www.atleticaaltavaltellina.it

8th EVERGREEN EDUCATIONAL FARM TROPHY

Friday 02 JUNE 2023 in Morbegno locality Arzo

MOUNTAIN CLASSIC ascent and descent km 7.5 U and D – national race

info: www.gscsimorbegno.org

10° LAUGH ITSELF

Saturday 01 July 2023 in Colorina

MONTAGNA CLASSIC ascent and descent km 7.8 U and D – national race

info: www. poliscolorina.it

32nd JUNE TROPHY

Sunday 17 September 2023 in Albosaggia

MONTAGNA CLASSIC uphill and downhill km 9 U and D – provincial race

info: www.polalbosaggia.com

6TH TRAIL-UP LITTLE

Sunday 01 October 2023 in VERCEIA

MOUNTAIN CLASSIC only uphill mass start from the lakeside and arrival in Frasnedo km 8.8 d +1120m – national competition

info: www.tracciolinotrail.it

24th VERTICAL KILOMETER CHIAVENNA-LAGUNC

Saturday 07 October 2023 in Chiavenna

VERTICAL time trial only uphill 3.298 km – international race

info: www.kilometroverticalelagunc.it

13th STRIGIOTTI BUTCHER TROPHY

Sunday 15 October 2023 in Talamona

MOUNTAIN CLASSIC ascent and descent km 8 U and km 4 D – regional race

info are facebook and instagram

41st MUFFLER OF THE GIANTS

Sunday 29 October 2023 in Chiavenna

MOUNTAIN CLASSIC ascent and descent km 6 U relay, km 5 D individual – national competition

info: www.gpvalchiavenna.it