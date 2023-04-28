Home » Alice Rothchild on bringing the Palestine story to young adult fiction – breaking news
World

Alice Rothchild on bringing the Palestine story to young adult fiction – breaking news

by admin
Alice Rothchild on bringing the Palestine story to young adult fiction – breaking news

Alice Rothchild is doctor, writer, filmmaker and activist who has spent decades in key social justice movements. She is the author of three books,  Broken Promises, Broken Dreams: Stories of Jewish and Palestinian Trauma and Resilience was released in 2007, On the Brink: Israel and Palestine on the Eve of the 2014 Gaza Invasioncame in 2014, and Condition Critical: Life and Death in Israel/Palestinewas published in 2017.

This year Cune Press will publish her first young adult novel, Finding Melody Sullivan. It is the story of a half-Jewish, half-Catholic, 16-year-old girl told against the backdrop of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Phil Weiss spoke to Alice recently about the book, and about her journey from a Conservative Jewish upbringing in New England to become an outspoken activist for Palestinian freedom.

Articles and links mentioned in the show

Share this podcast

Follow The breaking news Podcast wherever you listen

We want your feedback!

See also  Interview with Verde Prato for “Adoretua” (2023)

You may also like

How much does it cost to go to...

A Ukrainian drone flew over Moscow unimpeded? •...

In Nebraska and South Carolina, two laws that...

Lecce-Udinese / Marino speaks: “We want to score...

TIM Unica Power protagonist of the new TIM...

The pottery workshops of Kôrô: a human and...

Pope to Hungarian authorities: Your country’s history teaches...

the postponement of Naples-Salernitana is official

Fashion trends thinness and plus size | Magazine

“Qué vida tan dura”, the latest preview of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy