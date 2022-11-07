Original title: Wang Yidi two points Chen Xingtong lost to Kuaiman Liaoning Women’s Table Tennis 3-2 Jiangsu National Championships

Wang Yidi scored two points

On the evening of November 6, the 2022 National Table Tennis Championships will start the men’s and women’s team finals. In the women’s team final that ended first, the Liaoning team led by Wang Yidi, Chen Xingtong and Yan Yulu beat Jiangsu 3-2 and won the championship.

In the first game, Kuaiman started 4-0 and 5-1 ahead. In the middle game, she firmly controlled the situation and finally won the first game 11-5. It was Wang Yidi who took the lead by a large score at the start of the rematch in another place. When she entered the middle game, she took the initiative 5-0. Since then, Wang Yidi has become more and more brave in Vietnam, and the score is 11-3. In the third game, Kuaiman re-enacted the plot of the first game, leading 5-1 into the middle game. At this time, Wang Yidi decided to rewrite the script and chased it all the way to 5-6 to force his opponent to call a timeout. After the suspension, Kuaiman seized the opportunity and 11-9 exceeded the score again. The fourth game started with a brief stalemate, after which Wang Yidi scored consecutively, leading all the way to the end game. 11-5, she dragged the game into the tiebreaker.

In the deciding game, the two sides fought all the way from 1 draw to 5 draws. After that, Kuaiman once led 7-5 and 8-6. At the critical moment, Wang Yidi gave it a shot and scored five points in a row to seal the victory 11-8.

Chen Xingtong defeated Shi Xunyao

In the second set, Liaoning team Chen Xingtong played against Jiangsu Shi Xunyao. In the first game, Chen Xingtong quickly led 7-1, after which Shi Xunyao struggled to catch up to 10. At the critical moment, she scored two more points and won the first game with a 12-10 reversal. In the second game, Chen Xingtong played a wave of 8-0. After that, she withstood the pressure and tied the game at 11-3. In the third game, Shi Xunyao took the initiative to seek change, leading 4-0 at the start. Since then, she has become more and more brave, and by the end of the game, she has led her opponent by 8-3, 9-4 by 5 points. Under the unfavorable situation, Chen Xingtong calmed down and scored 3 points in a row. Seeing that the situation was not good, Shi Xunyao called a timeout. Shi Xunyao made a decisive shot after coming back from the suspension, and 11-9 exceeded the score again.

After 4 draws in the fourth game, Chen Xingtong called for a timeout. After the game restarted, the two fought from 5 draws to 8 draws. At the end of the game, Shi Xunyao made a mistake in serving, and Chen Xingtong seized the opportunity 11-9 to drag the game into the tiebreaker. In the deciding game, Chen Xingtong took a 5-3 lead and changed sides. After that, she further widened the point difference and finally 11-5 for the team to win another victory. Qian Tianyi in the game In the third set, Liaoning athlete Yan Yulu played against Jiangsu Qian Tianyi, which was also a duel between the two left-handers. Qian Tianyi won the first two games 11-7 and 11-5, and then Yan Yulu pulled one back 11-4. In the fourth game, Qian Tianyi withstood the pressure and rewritten the score to 3-1 13-11, which also retained hope of reversal for Jiangsu. Kuaiman defeats Chen Xingtong In the fourth set, Chen Xingtong and Kuaiman fought against each other. After a brief stalemate in the first game, Kuaiman took the lead 7-3. In the next game, Chen Xingtong scored four points in a row to tie. At the critical moment, the two fought all the way from 7 to 9. In the opponent's serving round, Kuaiman made a decisive shot, winning the first game 11-9. In the next two games, Kuaiman made persistent efforts, winning 11-8 and 11-2 in a row, thus dragging the game into the final set. In the final set, Wang Yidi faced Shi Xunyao. In the first game, Wang Yidi quickly established a huge lead 7-1, and finally she took the lead 11-5. In the ex-situ battle against Shi Xunyao, 6-2 and 8-3 took the initiative. Although Wang Yidi struggled to save three game points at the end of the game, Shi Xunyao 11-9 equalized the game in the end. Wang Yidi had the upper hand in the third game, leading 6-3 at one point. After that, Shi Xunyao pulled two points in a row to stop the opponent. After the suspension came back, the two sides scored alternately. Shi Xunyao made more mistakes, and Wang Yidi 11-8 rewritten the score to 2-1. Shi Xunyao lost to Wang Yidi In the fourth game, Wang Yidi started with a 3-1 lead, and she was still brave in the middle game. After scoring consecutively, she took the lead 8-3 into the final game. At the end of the game, Shi Xunyao rescued three championship stores in a row, and was finally locked into victory by Wang Yidi 11-7.

