Original title: Owen is expected to come back next Monday!Overfulfilling the Nets asked Durant to be excited: We miss him

On November 18, Beijing time, the two famous journalists Shams and Haynes both confirmed that the source revealed that Irving is expected to return in the home game against the Grizzlies next Monday (Beijing time). This means that Irving finally completed the six requirements of the Nets and ended the suspension.According to a source, Irving also chose to overfulfill the requirements of the Nets.

Prior to this, Irving was deeply troubled by the “anti-Semitic” incident. The Nets officially announced that he would be suspended for at least 5 games and put forward six return requests including an apology. Counting today’s game against the Trail Blazers, Irving was actually suspended for 8 games, and he can finally come back.

Previously, Durant said when talking about Irving’s upcoming return: “I don’t know the specific details of that incident, I think I should know, because I am a member of this team, but because I have been focusing on the away game before. Brigade. I’m sure when we get home things will sort themselves out and hopefully that day will come soon.” “I haven’t talked to Irving about the comeback in the past few days, and I haven’t talked to Marks and Tsai Chongxin about it. But we are all looking forward to his return.” Durant responded to the news that Irving was expected to return next Monday: “It’s going to be exciting for everybody, I mean we miss Irving, we miss his presence on the court. The spark the team desperately needed.” See also "Continuity for all 40 'to try it in Milan" So far this season, Irving has played 8 games for the Nets, averaging 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.Return to Sohu to see more

