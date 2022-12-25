Dobbiaco and Cortina d’Ampezzo all covered in snow are coveted by cross-country skiers. The Granfondo Dobbiaco-Cortina represents a treasure chest of marvelous landscape treasures ideal for nature, mountain and sport lovers, and is ready to satisfy the needs of lovers of the classic technique on Saturday 4 February, and those of the free technique on Sunday 5.

For those who can’t do without skiing in all its nuances, no problem: the combined special will allow you to experience an entire weekend in the muffled atmosphere of the snowy landscape, and those who register for both races will receive gift a windproof, breathable and “green” gilet, made with recycled materials from the Energia Pura company.

There are just over 40 days left for edition number 46 and the most qualified Italian teams have already come forward. For the Team Robinson there will be the South Tyrolean Matteo Tanel, champion on skis but above all in roller skiing, where he collected two gold medals at the World Championships and second in the overall standings of the World Cup, then Stefano Dal Magro, Patrick Klettenhammer, Florian Cappello, Matthias Schiwingshalckl, Thomas Rinner, Giacomo Varesco, Iacopo Mezzacasa.

Team Talent almost all female with Asia Patini, winner of the Dobbiaco-Cortina 30 km in classic in 2021, Caterina Piller and Michaela Patscheider.

Paolo Fanton from Fiemme will be the captain of the Team Futura and will take to the track in the 42 km free technique together with his teammates Manuel Amhof, Stefano Mich, Emanuele Bosin, Marco Crestani, Reinhart Kargruber, Martin Taschler, Stefan Lanzinger, Fabian Sieder and Michael Bachmann.

Julia Kuen, after her second place in the 30 km free technique last year, could aspire to victory; the other teammates also entered, namely Thea Schwingshackl, Sophia Innerkofler and Anna Maria Oberegger. But the entry list is constantly evolving, other Italian and foreign teams intend to enter their athletes.

The first weekend of February you will be full of beauty in the starting area in Landro-Tre Cime, pointing your skis towards Lake Dobbiaco, wrapped between the Tre Cime di Lavaredo and Fanes-Senes-Braies natural parks and, after completing the tour admiring the panorama from every angle, you will travel towards Cortina.

From Passo Cimabanche (at the 26th km) a long panoramic descent will begin through dense woods and historic tunnels, concluding the 42 km in the bus station area, in the enchanting Cortina, host-site of the next Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The share change will start from January 1st.

The organizing committee will provide a free bus service, both on Saturday and Sunday morning, from Cortina (bus station) to Landro-Tre Cime from 7.15 to 8.30, every 15 minutes. There will also be a shuttle that will leave from Dobbiaco and arrive at the starting area at the same times.