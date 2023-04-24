Home » Greece, Massa referee Olympiacos-AEK: hit in the tunnel
Greece, Massa referee Olympiacos-AEK: hit in the tunnel

by admin
Davide Massa shot in the dressing room tunnel after refereeing in Greece. It happened in the top national championship and in the fiery match between Olympiakos e AEK Athens. The Italian referee was summoned precisely to direct a very tense match: the title race, in Greece, is divided between the regular season and the playoffs – another ten-day mini-tournament where the first six of the regular season enter. And it was precisely in this context that Massa directed AEK’s 3-1 away victory, in an absolutely boiling climate. So much so that, in the tunnel towards the changing rooms, the Italian whistler suffered a blow, without being able to understand from whom. In any case, without any particular consequences: now he is fine.

Why did Massa arbitrate in Greece?

It is not the first time that an Italian referee has been called upon to officiate a match in Greece within the framework of a collaboration agreement between the federations. After this episode, however, it is clear that it will be a long time before a match official from our championship returns to referee in a Greek stadium.

