Greece, Massa referee Olympiacos-AEK: hit in the tunnel

Davide Massa shot in the dressing room tunnel after refereeing in Greece. It happened in the top national championship and in the fiery match between Olympiakos e AEK Athens. The Italian referee was summoned precisely to direct a very tense match: the title race, in Greece, is divided between the regular season and the playoffs – another ten-day mini-tournament where the first six of the regular season enter. And it was precisely in this context that Massa directed AEK’s 3-1 away victory, in an absolutely boiling climate. So much so that, in the tunnel towards the changing rooms, the Italian whistler suffered a blow, without being able to understand from whom. In any case, without any particular consequences: now he is fine.