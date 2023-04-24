Between music and joy, the Jeep Willys Parranderos kicked off the Vallenato Festival

Evaristo Coronel Torres, arrived in Valledupar by Jeep from Sincelejo, Sucre. The tour graced him with his joy and attachment to Vallenato folklore, emotions that he decided to live in this land with his wife and two children, who arrived determined to enjoy the 56th Vallenato Legend Festival in homage to Luis Enrique Martínez, ‘El Vallenato Chicken.

In his green and black jeep, which shone just like the eyes of this family happy for the experience they were living, last Saturday he took part in the Jeep Willys Parranderos parade, an activity that marked the beginning of these festivities that end on next April 30.

The feeling of a people, which is proud of its customs and traditions, was what was shown by the faces of thousands of people who turned to the streets of Valledupar to appreciate the parade that covered a large part of the city between dances, applause, smiles. And joy.

With women dressed as piloneras, striking colors and original decorations, more than 137 vehicles graced this walking party that opens the Vallenato Festival.

“Since 2019 we had not been able to return to enjoy this show and God thanked him for allowing me to bring my jeep to this event that is an icon in the region again. I came with my family and I know that from today everything will be joy in this land that is the capital of vallenato”, said Don Evaristo while the song Mi Viejo Valledupar was heard in the background.



FROM ALL PARTS OF COLOMBIA

The president of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata, Rodolfo Molina Araújo, led the parade that was attended and accompanied by the Army and the National Police.

The traditional parade of Jeep Willys Parranderos has been promoted by the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata since 2009, and today it continues to be one of the events that symbolizes the rescue of the customs of legendary parranderos, who walked the streets of Valledupar and nearby towns carrying on board, a typical vallenato ensemble.



For his part, Pachín Escalona, ​​coordinator of the Jeep Willys Parranderos parade, scored. “I thank everyone who participated in this tremendous parade. I exalt the presence of the willystas from Bogotá, Medellín, Sincelejo, Barranquilla and Cartagena, who contributed to the color of this contest. The parade is a fair recognition and exaltation of the traditions of our region, which we honor and highlight with this appetizer of the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival”.



THE HAPPY COMMUNITY

This significant parade met expectations and became the greatest reference to highlight that from the World Capital of Vallenato, traditions are valued, making it possible for them to be taken into account despite the passing of the years.

In front of her residence on 17th Street in the downtown area of ​​Valledupar, María Luisa Acosta, 76, danced to the rhythm of the Jeep Willys party. Her face showed the joy of living the beautiful moment that she considers the best season for Valledupar. “I am happy and I welcome everyone who visits us, thank you.”



Likewise, there was Luis José Díaz who with his phone in hand did not lose any moment of the tour recording and showing what the city was experiencing. “We recovered the essence of our festival, after the years of pandemic that prevented us from enjoying it 100%.”

The tour, which started from the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata ‘Consuelo Araujonoguera’, after more than three hours returned to the same place, where the drivers of these vehicles were happy because they lived the greatest experience behind the wheel.

Related