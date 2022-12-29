The journalist who became famous for being groped on live TV vents after the end of the trial

Greta Beccaglia, the journalist who became infamous for being groped on live TV last November 27 at the end of Fiorentina-Empoli, spoke to the microphones of Grazia after the end of the process.

Greta, can you put a stop to this affair?

“Yes, and I’m happy. Even if everyone is insulting me on social media, as if I’ve done something wrong, but it’s not like that“.

What are they writing to you?

“Unfortunately, like a year ago, when the fact happened, even now I am overwhelmed by terrible insults. What’s worse, many come from women. They say I ruined this man’s life. But I just told him that what he was doing was not right“.

She became a symbol for saying to the man who was groping her: “You can’t do this.”

“I was brought up this way and I think it’s okay to tell a man not to touch you if you don’t want to. Without consent, there is only violence. I just hinted that she was violating my right not to be harassed and harassed while I was working“.

This ruling is important. The order and the union of journalists, who had filed a civil action, have obtained provisional compensation. The judge awarded her 10,000 euros in compensation.

“I know that the sentences shouldn’t be commented on, but I feel happy. Now I can breathe. Order of Journalists and Press Association have been close to me and I thank them. If the compensation money arrives, I will donate it to an association that deals with the fight against violence against women. I didn’t want to say it but, given the messages I receive, I want it to be known“. See also Rome, friendly against Casa Pia: goal by El Shaarawy, injury for Pellegrini

Do they insult you for this too?

“They say I advertised myself and got some money. It’s all fake. Indeed, it was very hard“.

What did your mother, Ingrid, tell you after the sentence?

“Is happy. You know that I suffered, not only from what I suffered, but from the insults that followed immediately. The last year has changed me“.

“I have written many young people who have suffered harassment similar to mine, but without cameras, and I understood how much it takes to be strong. I have never stopped and I am grateful to all those who have been close to me“.

We explain to everyone: why is what he suffered serious?

“Because it’s not normal for a man to feel entitled to touch you, to harass you. I hope that after this story the boys keep their hands in their pockets“.