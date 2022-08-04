The resumed of the nineteenth season of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. From the first rumors comes a news that fans may find shocking about the new episodes of the series conceived by Shonda Rhimes . It seems in fact that Ellen Pompeo – protagonist but also executive producer of the format – it will only be present in some episodes and would even be ready to say goodbye to the cast.

Ellen Pompeo’s commitments

At the base of the reduced Pompeo’s participation in ‘Grey’s Anatomy 19’ there would be other work commitments. The actress who in the show lends its face to the absolute protagonist Meredith Grey (which also gives the series its name) would in fact be engaged in the filming of a new product taken from one true story . The title of the new series which will see the actress in the role of hero and will air on the Hulu platform. It has only been disclosed that the plot it will revolve around a Midwestern couple and their three children. There family she will decide to adopt a girl with dwarfism and soon she will discover that the story of the little girl is more dramatic of what it looks like.

What will happen to Meredith Gray

It is not yet clear, however, why the character of Meredith Gray is will move away from ‘Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital’ or whether this farewell will be final. For now the presence of Ellen Pompeo has been confirmed only for the former eight episodes of the nineteenth season. However, it is certain that the actress will continue to be there narrating voice for all episodes. If Meredith were to disappear too she would be a hard blow for fans who over the years have had to greet many characters including Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) e Cristina Yang ( Sandra Oh ).

When will ‘Grey’s Anatomy 19’ begin

The new episodes of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ – from what emerged from the social networks – should be broadcast in the USA starting from 6 October 2022 . Presumably they will arrive in Italia in the following weeks or, perhaps, early 2023.

