Groenewegen also wins the 2nd stage of the Tour of Slovenia

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) is irresistible. The Dutchman, who had already won the first stage in the sprint the day before, beat his competitors again this Thursday during the second stage of the Tour of Slovenia between Zalec and Ormoz (163.7 km). He is ahead of Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious). The five-time stage winner on the Tour de France logically retains his overall leader’s jersey.