Groenewegen also wins the 2nd stage of the Tour of Slovenia

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla) is irresistible. The Dutchman, who had already won the first stage in the sprint the day before, beat his competitors again this Thursday during the second stage of the Tour of Slovenia between Zalec and Ormoz (163.7 km). He is ahead of Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious). The five-time stage winner on the Tour de France logically retains his overall leader’s jersey.

Seven riders have long made up the breakaway of the day. Only the Austrian Moran Vermeulen (Team Vorarlberg) resisted the peloton, before finally being caught 18 kilometers from the finish. Despite a few attacks, a sprint seemed inevitable. Dylan Groenewegen’s teammates have also taken control of the peloton to ensure that no daring riders slip away from them in the last, rather hilly hectometres.

Perfectly launched by Luka Mezgec, the Dutchman finished the work started by his teammates to chain a second victory and consolidate his lead in the general classification. This is the 69th victory of his career.

