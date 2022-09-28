Since the 2013 launch, across multiple platforms, no one has ever earned the title of “billionaire” on GTA Online. Until now…

It took nine years but, as the saying goes, whoever lasts it wins. GTA Online has its first billionaire, even if this milestone cost him a lot of in-game work in GTA V multiplayer mode. .

GTA Online, the first billionaire is here –

As explained by Eurogamer.net, Reddit user jamcar70 has revealed that he has become a “billionaire” on Reddit, which took him two years, 34 days and four hours of gameplay – which he demonstrated from an attached screenshot. One user calculated that it took about six hours of gameplay a day since the GTA V servers opened on October 1, 2013 (two weeks after the single-player title launched). It must be said, however, that – as admitted by the same jamcar70 – much of that time was spent “AFK on the security rooms” to maximize the revenue of its night clubs, without therefore actively playing.

