GTA Online has its first billionaire. It took “only” 9 years

Since the 2013 launch, across multiple platforms, no one has ever earned the title of “billionaire” on GTA Online. Until now…

It took nine years but, as the saying goes, whoever lasts it wins. GTA Online has its first billionaire, even if this milestone cost him a lot of in-game work in GTA V multiplayer mode. .

As explained by Eurogamer.net, Reddit user jamcar70 has revealed that he has become a “billionaire” on Reddit, which took him two years, 34 days and four hours of gameplay – which he demonstrated from an attached screenshot. One user calculated that it took about six hours of gameplay a day since the GTA V servers opened on October 1, 2013 (two weeks after the single-player title launched). It must be said, however, that – as admitted by the same jamcar70 – much of that time was spent “AFK on the security rooms” to maximize the revenue of its night clubs, without therefore actively playing.

Nonetheless, this is an important and extremely rare milestone, even if for the moment it has not yet been celebrated by Rockstar Games. The studio is busy, as mentioned, on the development of GTA 6 and allows few public statements, and now the situation has become even more complex after the hacking of the past few days which led to the leak of numerous clips taken from a very first build of the next chapter in the series. The investigation, which also involved the FBI, continues while the exponent of the hacker group who allegedly initiated the release of this material was arrested and will soon be tried.

