Guangdong and Xinjiang Collaboration Creates Basketball Dreamland in Kashgar

Guangdong, a province in southern China, has brought joy to the dreams of young basketball players in Kashgar, a city in Xinjiang, by lighting up their basketball aspirations with a brand new basketball park. Located on the Xiaoyalang site in eastern Kashgar, the basketball park covers an impressive area of more than 26,000 square meters, making it the first basketball theme park project in the city.

The construction of the park was made possible through the cooperation of Guangdong and Xinjiang. Prior to the park’s establishment, local students used to train on open ground. The new park has provided them with a state-of-the-art basketball court where they can hone their skills. Not only is the park a haven for basketball enthusiasts, but it has also become a popular recreational spot for families. People frequently visit for walks and to enjoy the various amenities available, such as parking lots, charging piles, swimming pools, and beautiful garden landscapes.

One young basketball player expressed her admiration for the new park, stating, “This is the first basketball park in Kashgar and the best basketball court. We used to train on the open ground.” She added that she and her family visit the park every week and find it extremely convenient due to the all-inclusive facilities.

Another student from Kashgar No. 4 Middle School, Sumaye Abrikomu, echoed the sentiment, saying, “I like playing basketball very much, and I love Guangdong. I plan to visit Guangdong once I graduate.” Sumaye also highlighted the convenience of the park’s amenities, including the parking lot and swimming pool.

The successful development of the basketball park in Kashgar was made possible through the joint efforts of Guangdong and Xinjiang. The project has received praise from young athletes and local residents alike.

See also  Sampdoria-Naples, Vialli and Mihajlovic paid homage to Marassi

This remarkable initiative by Guangdong has not only sparked the basketball dreams of Kashgar teens but has also instilled a desire to visit Guangdong and explore future basketball opportunities. The basketball park stands as a testimony to the enduring bond between different regions of China and the power of cooperation in achieving remarkable feats.

The project was reported by Hang Ying, a Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter, who captured the essence of the park through pictures taken by Zhong Zhenbin and elaborate packaging and posters designed by Zhang Huixin, both Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporters.

