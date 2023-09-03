Guangxi Weizhuang Dominates First Match of the 2023 NBL Playoffs against Shijiazhuang Xianglan

Title: Defending Champions Guangxi Weizhuang Secure “Good Start” in 2023 National Men’s Basketball League Playoffs

Date: September 2, 2023

The 2023 National Men’s Basketball League (NBL) playoffs tipped off with an exciting match between the defending champions, Guangxi Weizhuang, and the visiting team, Shijiazhuang Xianglan. Guangxi Weizhuang came out victorious, defeating Shijiazhuang Xianglan 136-120 in their first playoff game, taking a crucial lead in the best-of-three series.

Ahead of the playoffs, Guangxi Weizhuang secured the third position in the standings, boasting 14 wins and 8 losses in 22 games, accumulating 36 points. Their opponents, Shijiazhuang Xianglan, ranked sixth with 10 wins and 12 losses, totaling 32 points. Previous encounters between the two teams during the regular season displayed Guangxi Weizhuang’s dominance, as they emerged victorious with scores of 139-96 and 119-110 at home and away, respectively.

The playoff game started with an action-packed first quarter, witnessing a fierce battle between the two teams. Both sides showcased their offensive prowess with inside breakthroughs, outside jumpers, relay layups, and fadeaway shots. The game’s pace was accelerated through rapid offensive and defensive transitions, resulting in a high-scoring quarter. Guangxi Weizhuang managed to take a slight one-point lead with a score of 39-38.

Shijiazhuang Xianglan displayed an impressive offensive performance, scoring 38 points in the first quarter. However, facing Guangxi Weizhuang’s formidable inside line, their scoring power waned in the second quarter. Guangxi Weizhuang scored 25 points in the quarter, expanding their lead to 10 points.

In the second half of the game, Guangxi Weizhuang maintained their advantage, firmly controlling the tempo. The final score settled at 136-120 in favor of Guangxi Weizhuang. Notably, five players from Guangxi Weizhuang achieved double figures, with foreign aid Stimac contributing 29 points and new addition Oli Allen scoring 26 points. Pang Zhenglin, the local teenage sensation who won the regular season MVP award, added 24 points to the team’s total. Shijiazhuang Xianglan had four players scoring in double figures, but heavily relied on foreign aid Ennis, who single-handedly scored 45 points. The team’s offense was affected whenever Ennis encountered challenges.

Moving forward, Shijiazhuang Xianglan aims to increase their scoring contributions as they face Guangxi Weizhuang in their home game tonight. However, Guangxi Weizhuang’s competitive edge makes them favorites to secure another victory, potentially advancing to the semi-finals with two consecutive wins.

The NBL playoffs continue to captivate basketball enthusiasts, showcasing intense competition and the pursuit of the coveted championship title.

(Reporter: Lin Xianwei)

