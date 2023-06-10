Home » Guardiola, our dream is to win the Champions League – Calcio
Sports

Guardiola, our dream is to win the Champions League – Calcio

by admin
Guardiola, our dream is to win the Champions League – Calcio
news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ISTANBUL, JUNE 09 – “Winning the Champions League is absolutely a dream, to achieve which you must have the right doses of obsession and desire within yourself. And therefore it is right to dream of conquering it”. Thus the Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola on the eve of the final against Inter.

“We are perfectly aware of the importance of this competition, and therefore of this final – he says – and we are focused on what we will have to do. I have studied Inter matches for a long time, trying to understand and get to know them in the best possible way. But this what counts tomorrow will be our performance, trying to do our best, to play in the best possible way, and that will make the difference. The strongest team will be the winner: if they lift the cup, Inter will be bigger than City “. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy