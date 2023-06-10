Guardiola, our dream is to win the Champions League – Calcio

news-txt”>

"Winning the Champions League is absolutely a dream, to achieve which you must have the right doses of obsession and desire within yourself. And therefore it is right to dream of conquering it". Thus the Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola on the eve of the final against Inter.



"We are perfectly aware of the importance of this competition, and therefore of this final – he says – and we are focused on what we will have to do. I have studied Inter matches for a long time, trying to understand and get to know them in the best possible way. But this what counts tomorrow will be our performance, trying to do our best, to play in the best possible way, and that will make the difference. The strongest team will be the winner: if they lift the cup, Inter will be bigger than City ".


