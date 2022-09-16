The Colombian, who was arrested in 2021 after a drunken brawl with his parents, posted a moving post on Instagram: “For some time my life has been different. It’s never too late to change “

A real estate agency, a horse stable and a barbershop that becomes a pub for lunch and dinner. Fredy Guarin tried to keep busy after retiring. But he didn’t succeed. In January 2021, at the age of 35, the former Inter Milan had put on his boots to take the field with the Millonarios. Obviously overweight, he had collected seven appearances and one goal, the last in March last year. Until the problems prevailed. In April 2021, the arrest for a fight with the parents. Visibly drunk, as shown in a video that went around the world. “With those drinks I was now half crazy, everyone saw it – admitted the former player -. That’s not me, fighting with the police was the biggest mistake ”.

In tears — Despite everything, he was smiling again on social media. Between photos with the children and shots with his partner Pauleth. But the truth is another and this time with a post on Instagram Guarin has chosen to tell it to her over 2 million followers. She also added a long message in which she admits she is going through a complicated period: “I want to show myself as I am with an open heart – it reads-. For some time my life has been changing enormously, these tears are those of a man full of errors, sins, vices ”. Words that explain the difficulty of the present experienced by the former Inter midfielder. See also China's Snow Night Su Yiming incarnates guitarist Gu Ailing to play "Memory of Love"_Winter Olympics_Breakthrough_Beijing

Difficult moment — “God has already forgiven me and I have forgiven myself – he added -. It is never too late to change ”. Guarin defined this period as “the hardest game of his life”. The problems had the upper hand and she with great transparency wanted to share everything on social media. After his arrest in 2021, he had been transported to a specialized clinic and there, too, continued to create problems. Forcibly forced on a stretcher, by doctors and police, even in that case all taken from the smartphones of those present.

The return to San Siro — Among the comments of the post, messages of closeness and encouragement from players, public figures and fans. Her partner Pauleth posted a story on Instagram in her writes: “Thank God, just this”. Together in July they had been to Milan to spend a few days of vacation. Guarin also went to San Siro, knelt down and posted a photo on social media: “How can we forget the moments of joy in this stadium”. From 2012 to 2016 in the Nerazzurri shirt he made 141 appearances, 22 goals and 38 assists. Over the years he has won everything at Porto: three championships, three national cups, two super cups and even the Europa League in 2011. Now he is chasing his biggest victory, this time off the pitch. To put aside the problems and find peace of mind.

September 15, 2022 (change September 15, 2022 | 22:34)

