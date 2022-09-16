Intervention by the patrols of the flying squad, yesterday morning, at the Serena di Dosson barracks, transformed into a center that gives hospitality to a few hundred immigrants.

According to what has been learned, a Nigerian immigrant, who has been undergoing treatment for some time in a mental health center, not new to similar episodes, attacked a fellow countryman for futile reasons. Hence the intervention of the police.

The managers of the structure immediately raised the alarm at the 113 central which sent a couple of patrols from the Treviso police headquarters to the scene.

Not only. The intervention of a 118 ambulance was also necessary because one of the two Nigerians, the one attacked, was injured.

Once the police officers entered and identified the two protagonists of the fight, they helped to calm the spirits and divide the two contenders. It seems that at the base of the fight, there are futile reasons.

A fight caused by the Nigerian who has obvious psychiatric problems. The contender was slightly injured and the Treviso Emergenza doctors, after having summarily treated him on the spot, laid him on a stretcher and transported him to the Ca ‘Foncello hospital in Treviso where he was treated and then discharged with a prognosis of 5 days.

In the meantime, the police officers have heard the witnesses and drawn up a detailed report on the affair.

The position of the aggressor is now being examined by the police: whether or not it is attributable given his psychic condition.

The prologue of yesterday morning’s intervention at the Serena house dates back to the previous evening where noises and screams were reported. A situation that, however, did not degenerate with a fight like yesterday.

In any case, some residents of the area had noticed the intervention of patrols even on Tuesday evening.