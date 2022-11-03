Everything changes in a few hours, with a cyclone that will also trigger gale force winds. A weather situation “potentially dangerous, associated with intense rains, gusts of wind, storm surges and even the snow that returns to the Alps after a year”. These are the forecasts of Il Meteo.it.

“With the cyclone in transit from north to south – he explains Andrea Garbinato, editor of the site – we will have widespread bad weather and phenomena that we have not seen in Italy for months. For many people it will be strange to open umbrellas again or put on heavy jackets: in the South there is still a warm and sunny phase and even today the maximums will rise up to 28/29 degrees on the major islands and locally in Calabria “.

In the next few hours “a maritime polar air mass, directly from the North Atlantic, will enter the Mediterranean through the so-called Rhone Gate, that is, from France. The cold air – predicts the expert – will impact the high mountains of Corsica, triggering winds of humid Libeccio towards the Ligurian Gulf: a complex interaction that will see precisely in Liguria a significant contrast between the cold air mass and the warmer sea water; in short, this process will cause the formation of a low pressure area in the vicinity of the city of Genoa “.

The cyclone, this Genoa Low“will therefore initially bring bad weather to the north-west with heavy rains and the first snowfalls in the Alps above 1800 meters. Next Friday, we will have the most extreme conditions in the center-north with abundant rainfall, snowfall up to 1400-1500 meters, high water in Venice and very strong winds “.

Later in the weekend the cyclone will quickly move towards the South where “a thermal collapse is expected – explains Meteo.it: it will be a respite because maybe next week the good weather and mild climate will return”.

The forecasts in detail

Friday 4 November: in the north, bad weather in the Alps, Lombardy, Triveneto, snow at 1400-1500 meters. Center: bad weather in Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, at times even in Sardinia. South: by evening it worsens strongly everywhere.

Saturday 5th November: in the north: sunny, but cold in the morning. Center: bad weather in the Adriatic. South: bad weather, autumn arrives.

Trend: Sunday still bad weather in the south, later possible Novembrata di San Martino with sun and mild temperatures for a week