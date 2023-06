In the video, Guido Meda tells an anecdote related to Silvio Berlusconi at the time of Mediaset: “After finishing a news program at one in the morning, the doctor called me. My voice trembled as I answered. He said: ‘Be calm, It’s ok, I just noticed that your glasses have a metal frame that glitters and reflects the lights in the studio: I suggest you change them for tortoiseshell or acetate glasses”. He could see everything, he always gave correct directions”

