Guillaume Vizade, after Les Bleuets’ victory at Euro U20: “We already have good pros”

“You have just won the first European title for Les Bleuets since 2010. How are you living this moment?

I am so happy, especially for the young people who have embarked on this adventure, who have put the team before them. We used a lot of rotations and they enjoyed it. They put the team first, it’s an accomplishment over the summer. There is joy for all the people who have helped us, the Federation… It’s immense happiness, a pleasure, with a great staff where everyone has put their ego aside and supported this result.

This final against Israel was not as easy to negotiate as the half the day before against Greece (98-51!)!

There was a nice crossover, we must pay tribute to the opponent, who played without a real interior. We had a good game, a big game, with a bit of success when Wolf missed the free throw which could have put them in the lead 11 seconds from time. This is what allowed us to regain control and the ascendancy to go to the end. We were then able to rest on our qualities, having confidence in the work done all summer. Also on the players positioned as a leader, like Ilias (Kamardine, 23 points) and Maxime (Raynaud, 26 points), who responded to this match. We know that Israel was capable of performing at this level of play, they do so regularly in this competition (two crowns in the last five editions, all finished in the last four),

“Some players, who could have had the vocation of being scorers, turned to the team and the collective”

Your game project, which was based on a very balanced distribution of playing time, was it obvious with this group?

It was consistent with what we wanted: tempo and defensive intensity. We also wanted a pass-oriented basketball and we ended up with very high averages in this sector, with also interesting three-point skill percentages. Some players, who could have had the vocation of being scorers, have turned to the team and the collective. The format of the competition, with 7 matches in 9 days, demanded that.

What is next for these players, who for some have switched, or will switch, into the professional world?

This U20 category is the last before the ”A”. It’s a kind of staff review and it allows us to set benchmarks. As for “where are they today or for the future”, the senior French team has often used players from this team, especially with international windows. Maybe some of the players in this adventure will have an opportunity like this. It’s a tank. All these players are infused in the Pro Championship or at university in great programs. We already have good pros. Some like Kamardine, Raynaud, Bal… Others, who have shown their qualities in this tournament, will show themselves in the years to come. »

