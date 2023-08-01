The “Village Super” Football Tournament: A Celebration of Truth, Kindness, and Beauty

Guiyang, July 30 – The “Village Super” football tournament held in Rongjiang County will forever be etched in history. The final match between Chejiang No. 1 Village and Zhongcheng Village ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw, with Chejiang Yicun Football Team emerging as champions after winning the penalty shootout. Tens of thousands of spectators erupted in cheers and celebrations, making it a truly memorable event.

The “Village Super” tournament, officially known as the “Guizhou Rongjiang (Sanbao Dong Village) Hemei Village Football Super League,” began on May 13 and concluded on July 29 with the crowning of the champions. In a span of just over two months, the tournament garnered over 30 billion views on various platforms, becoming immensely popular.

The tournament’s finals, held in Rongjiang County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, Guizhou Province, showcased the spirit of unity and camaraderie. Players wore champion batik cloaks, children held hands while walking onto the field, and teammates shouted passionately in support. It was a spectacle that blended sportsmanship and community spirit.

Rongjiang County Magistrate Xu Bo believes that as long as the “Village Super” remains true, kind, and beautiful, it will continue to thrive. He stated, “As long as people always maintain truth, kindness, and beauty, ‘Village Super’ will last forever everywhere.” The tournament has become a symbol of purity, sincere love, selfless dedication, and sincere concern.

The success of the tournament lies in the shared love for football and the unity among villagers, spectators, and participants. Even in defeat, the loyalty and dedication of the players left a lasting impression. Chen Xingyang, the goalkeeper of Chejiang No. 1 Village, who won the best goalkeeper award, emphasized that it was the love for the sport and brotherhood that brought him back to his hometown.

Throughout the tournament, acts of kindness were displayed by villagers and fans alike. Donations poured in to support the teams, urban management officers went beyond their duties to assist vendors, and cheerleaders braved the scorching heat to uplift the players’ spirits. The goodness of human nature and the heartfelt care between individuals formed the foundation of the “Village Super.”

The beauty of the tournament lies not only in the football matches but also in the diverse traditions and cultures showcased by different ethnic groups. Participants dressed in traditional attire, shared meals, and engaged in singing and dancing, promoting cooperation, tolerance, and unity. The “Village Super” exemplified the belief that when beauty is shared, the world can be united.

As the “Village Super” finals concluded, preparations for the next edition began. The “Village Super League” national gourmet football-friendly match, featuring 276 teams, will soon commence in Rongjiang. The tournament will continue to create a platform to celebrate the values of truth, kindness, and beauty while fostering unity among communities.

The “Village Super” has truly become a cultural and sporting phenomenon that transcends professional leagues and competitions. It has brought people together, empowered communities, and showcased the best of humanity. As it moves forward, the “Village Super” will undoubtedly continue to inspire and captivate audiences with its dedication to truth, kindness, and beauty.

[Report by Luo Yu; Translated by Yang Yu]

