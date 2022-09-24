Original title: Guoan battles Dalian to compete with oppressive play

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Wang Yang) Tonight, the Beijing Guoan team will challenge the Dalian Nationals away in the 17th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League. This game is the first time two teams that are good at pressing play have met this season. Guoan coach Stanley said at yesterday’s pre-match press conference that he is very satisfied with the performance of the players in recent training, and the training level will directly determine the performance of the players in the game.

Since the 3-1 home victory over Hebei on September 14, the Guoan team has been training hard behind closed doors in Beijing recently. Winning the first victory in the Chinese Super League made Stanley show more patience and confidence in training. By controlling the details of training, he continued to inject his own coaching philosophy into the team, including aggressive high-position pressure and high-level pressure. Ball control play. Under the leadership of coach Xie Hui, the Guoan team’s opponent in this round, the Dalian People, switched to high-pressure play this season, and played a number of games that were very entertaining. This Beijing-Lian duel is also regarded by the outside world as a direct contest between two pressing teams.

Stanley said before the game: “The team has been working hard to prepare for the game during this period, hoping to show the tactical play we want to show in the game. I am generally satisfied with the performance of the players in training, everyone has something Progress, the whole team is constantly improving and improving, and now we need games to test our training effect.” It is understood that foreign forward Ade Benro, who had been out of action for three months due to injury, has recently participated in the team’s group confrontation. Times also followed the team to Dalian. Not surprisingly, he will play in the game against the Dalian people.