Original title: Gymnastics World Championships concluded (quote)

Chinese gymnastics is still “Yang prosperous and yin decline” (theme)

Xinmin Evening News reporter Guan Yin

With the famous player Zou Jingyuan winning the men’s parallel bars competition with a perfect set of moves on the last competition day, the final result of the Chinese team in the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships is fixed at 3 golds and 2 silvers, ranking second in the gold medal list. Seeing the achievements, let alone the deficiencies, is the harvest of the Chinese gymnastics team’s trip to the UK. Among the 5 medals, the men’s team won 4 medals, while the women’s team only got 1 medal. The situation of “prosperity and decline” in Chinese gymnastics has not changed.

The world championships held in Liverpool, England, are the first world championships to adopt the rules of the Paris Olympic cycle gymnastics. The Chinese team is only behind the United States in the gold medal standings and ahead of another gymnastics powerhouse, Japan. Among the 5 medals of the Chinese team, 4 were won by the men’s team: Zhang Boheng, Zou Jingyuan, You Hao, Sun Wei and Yang Jiaxing jointly won the men’s team gold medal (see Xinhua News Agency on the left), Zou Jingyuan won the parallel bars gold medal and the ring silver medal , Zhang Boheng won the individual all-around silver medal. Among them, the 24-year-old veteran Zou Jingyuan won 2 gold and 1 silver, showing the style of the leader.

In contrast, the performance of the women’s team was much weaker. The 18-year-old Wei Xiaoyuan won the gold medal in the uneven bars competition. While defending her title, she became the only Chinese female player to win the World Championships. In the women’s team competition, the Chinese team composed of Tang Qianjing, Ou Yushan, Luo Rui, Wei Xiaoyuan and Zhang Jin made many mistakes, and finally only ranked sixth, missed the top three, and missed the opportunity to secure the qualification for this event in the Paris Olympics in advance.

Ye Zhennan, deputy director of the Gymnastics Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of the People’s Republic of China, said in summarizing the performance of the Chinese team that the achievement of 3 golds and 2 silvers can be regarded as basically completing the task. The most gratifying thing is that the men’s team finally won the championship and won the Olympic Games under the condition of poor performance in the qualifying competition. seats. However, the competition made the Chinese team see the problem, and in less than two years before the Paris Olympics, they had to rise to the challenge.

Ye Zhennan believes that if they play normally, the strength of the Chinese women’s team should be able to enter the top three, but the players have made big mistakes, especially in the strengths such as the balance beam, which makes the team more aware of echelon construction and players’ ability to withstand pressure. issues need to be resolved urgently. “The women’s team obviously has weaknesses, which are vaulting and floor exercises. These players are from the last cycle, so we need to replenish fresh blood as soon as possible.”

Looking forward to the Paris Olympics, Ye Zhennan said that the current talent pool of the men’s team is more optimistic than the previous Olympic cycles. As for the women’s team with a slightly thin echelon, the Chinese team has also looked for some seedlings through the Paris Olympics age-appropriate selection, but it has not been fully concentrated on the national team. He said: “The competition in the Olympic gymnastics field has always been fierce and difficult, but the Chinese team will adhere to the requirements of ‘high difficulty, high quality and high stability’ in training; Players with strength and status will be selected, and the best staffing will be selected. In addition, the team will also attach great importance to the recovery of athletes’ injuries and the improvement of their psychological resistance to pressure.”