Haaland sets a new record

Erling Haaland made football history again on Tuesday evening with his goal in Manchester City’s 3-2 win against RB Leipzig. It was the 40th goal in the Champions League for the 23-year-old Norwegian. Meanwhile, Dortmund secured early promotion in Hammer Group F. Defense chief Mats Hummels shone in the 3-1 win at AC Milan, and ÖFB team player Marcel Sabitzer also won laurels for his performance.

Read more …

Share this: Facebook

X

