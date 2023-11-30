Le Creuset celebrates Christmas with the return of an iconic collection – MONDO MODA

The French brand of cookware and kitchen utensils, The Crucible, seals the season with the relaunch of one of its most sought-after colors: Shell Pink. The collection is a beautiful gift option for fans of pink and for those who want to color the environment.

Le Creuset Shell Pink 2023 @ disclosure

On the market for 98 years, the traditional French company Le Creuset has a wide range of products and utensils for serving, cooking and decorating. The brand was a pioneer in bringing color to cast iron cookware and has always been ahead of its time in terms of design and quality. Present in more than 70 countries, the brand arrived in Brazil 26 years ago and can be found in several points of sale.

