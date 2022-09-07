Original title: Haaland double-clicked against Mbappe in the UEFA Champions League one data burst C Romesi

Before this round of the Champions League, data showed that Sevilla was Haaland’s favorite opponent. During the 2020-2021 season for Dortmund, Haaland represented the Hornets in the quarter-finals of the two rounds. He scored twice in both games, not only scored 4 goals, but also helped the Hornets advance. Top 8. In this campaign, facing Sevilla again, Haaland continued to live up to expectations. The Norwegian performed a double-hitting show and became the most shining star in the audience at the Pisjuan Stadium.

In the 19th minute of the first half, De Bruyne passed the ball to the goal, and Haaland jumped and tapped the ball into the net. In addition to breaking the goal on behalf of the Blue Moon on his Premier League debut, this time Haaland scored another goal in Manchester City’s Champions League debut.Haaland can be said to be the king of his debuts. He also scored hat tricks in his Champions League debuts for Red Bull Salzburg and Dortmund respectively.

And scored twice. Tonight’s Haaland became the fourth player to score on his Champions League debut for three different teams after Morientes, Saviola and Ibrahimovic.

After Foden scored in the second half, Haaland once again showed a keen sense of smell in front of the goal. Foden’s low shot was saved by the goalkeeper, and Haaland rushed to easily make up the shot. This game is Haaland’s 20th Champions League game. In the first 20 games of the player’s Champions League career, Haaland scored 25 goals. Compared with a group of superstars, Haaland’s this The data is pretty dazzling. After all, in the first 20 Champions League games, Ronaldo did not score, Messi scored 8 goals, and Lewandowski scored 11.

Haaland has scored an astounding 10 goals in his last five appearances for Manchester City, and has provided only one assist in all competitions he has played this season, with the exception of Bournemouth. All scored goals. Of course, in addition to comparing Haaland with himself, there is also a young superstar who also scored twice in this game. It is regarded as a duel between the two, and he is Mbappe. The Frenchman’s two goals allowed Paris to beat Juventus as well. With Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo getting old and the matchup between Melo almost disappeared, we certainly hope that Haaland and Mbappe will bring us the latest version of the football double pride, and hope that the two of them can continue to bring us Come for a great performance.

