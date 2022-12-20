Home Sports Haller, the light out of the tunnel: after the tumor he could return to training soon
Sports

Haller, the light out of the tunnel: after the tumor he could return to training soon

by admin
Haller, the light out of the tunnel: after the tumor he could return to training soon

The Borussia Dortmund centre-forward could start training in a few weeks.

Calm, caution and above all no pressure. Still, there may be good news on the way for the Borussia Dortmundwhich could soon embrace again Sebastian Haller. The footballer in January, after undergoing the second operation scheduled for testicular cancer that he was diagnosed with last summer, could resume training.

According to what the Bildthe 28-year-old is recovering well after treatment and could already return to taste the ball again in January. Haller he hasn’t played even a minute with the yellow and blacks of Germany yet after being bought and would like to finally start his adventure.

As anticipated, there will be no pressure from the club. At the moment, in fact, the club has not set any return date for the centre-forward. Everything remains in the hands of the player and the doctors. However, the return could be very close. So good news for him and for the club.

December 20, 2022 (change December 20, 2022 | 08:27)

© breaking latest news

See also  Marbury took a photo with Min Lulei: As long as I am alive, you will not be forgotten_Beijing Enterprises_Social_Media

You may also like

Milan, the balance of Dubai

Cycling, the Giro d’onore on Thursday 21 December...

Ke Jie loses in Chunlan Cup Go match

Alfa Romeo Giulia: SWB Zagato, new one-of-a-kind. Design...

Bledsoe scored 51 points, Shanghai men’s basketball team...

Bayern struggling with Neuer’s replacement: Navas gains share

Cagliari: Andrea Cossu, 3-year-old daspo for a punch

Vialli, in the London clinic where he is...

Vidal, jab at Mbappé after ko against Argentina:...

Inter-Scalvini, summit with Atalanta. It’s about Bastoni’s contract

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy