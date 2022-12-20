The Borussia Dortmund centre-forward could start training in a few weeks.

Calm, caution and above all no pressure. Still, there may be good news on the way for the Borussia Dortmundwhich could soon embrace again Sebastian Haller. The footballer in January, after undergoing the second operation scheduled for testicular cancer that he was diagnosed with last summer, could resume training.

According to what the Bildthe 28-year-old is recovering well after treatment and could already return to taste the ball again in January. Haller he hasn’t played even a minute with the yellow and blacks of Germany yet after being bought and would like to finally start his adventure.

As anticipated, there will be no pressure from the club. At the moment, in fact, the club has not set any return date for the centre-forward. Everything remains in the hands of the player and the doctors. However, the return could be very close. So good news for him and for the club.

December 20, 2022 (change December 20, 2022 | 08:27)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

