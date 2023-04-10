The former Bundesliga professional and today’s TV expert Dietmar Hamann has criticized the recently dismissed coach Julian Nagelsmann from FC Bayern and at the same time suggested that there could be mistrust within the Munich team.

After FC Bayern’s narrow but extremely important 1-0 win in Freiburg at the weekend, there is relief, but things are not really going well for the record German champions, even after the new coach Thomas Tuchel took office. TV expert Dietmar Hamann has now put his finger in the wound.

“Thomas Tuchel has to bring more train back to FC Bayern, it’s all too lax for me,” said Hamann on “Sky” and specified his displeasure: “The chances are missed – like in training.” In fact, Munich had left numerous top-class players behind in the narrow away win in Freiburg and therefore had to tremble for a long time.

According to the 49-year-old, the lack of callousness in front of the goal was due on the one hand to “trust, which is incredibly important and which they may have lost”, but at the same time the former FCB professional also saw a kind of laissez-faire in the attack detachment.

“This professionalism and the seriousness that has always characterized Bayern – you knew that if they have to win a duel, they win it, if they have to score a goal and have a chance, then they do it – was not there,” so Hamann’s clear verdict.

“How they missed the chances on Saturday – and also in the weeks before – according to the motto: If one doesn’t go in, we’ll just do the next one,” the TV expert didn’t like at all.

The somewhat too relaxed nature of the team also made Hamann believe in ex-coach Julian Nagelsmann. “In my opinion, the team lacked a strong hand. I don’t know if [Nagelsmann] it let it go or if you didn’t listen to it the way it should, but they need a strong hand. And that was no longer the case in the last few weeks and months,” emphasized Hamann, who even suspected a certain “distrust among one another” within the team.

Hamann: “Something crept in” at Bayern Munich

Due to the recent lack of discipline, “something crept in”. He didn’t want to go back to the Serge Gnabry case, but then did. “What does a Thomas Müller think who sits in the ice bin for half an hour at the weekend to be ready for action on Tuesday and then finds out that the other [Gnabry, d.Red.] is on a plane to go to the fashion show in Paris. That creates distrust,” said Hamann, adding: “I hope it hasn’t messed things up in the team.”

Therefore, the new beginning under Thomas Tuchel is not so easy. Because of the legacy. “The most important thing is that you trust your colleagues,” emphasized the 49-year-old and painted a scenario: It is quite possible that players are sitting at home and cannot be sure where the other is. “This distrust is poison for a team spirit”.

He hopes that under Tuchel “you can cut the braid and say: Now it starts again with seven more games in the league and hopefully five more in the Champions League.”