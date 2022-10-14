Original title: Han Dejun slashed 16+9 to beat Li Muhao and Zhai Xiaochuan dreamed of returning to the peak

On the evening of October 14th, Beijing time, the Liaoning men’s basketball team narrowly defeated the Beijing men’s basketball team 83-81 in this round of CBA focus battle. In this campaign, Liaoning center Han Dejun scored 16 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks, and defeated Li Muhao in the interior duel, making great contributions to the team’s victory.

After the opening, the two centers started a tit-for-tat contest on the inside. Han Dejun’s strong attack caused Li Muhao to commit an early foul, which opened the prelude to the contest between the two. In the first quarter, Han Dejun had a strong desire to attack. After two minutes of the game, he grabbed the offensive rebound and stormed to score his first point. After that, Han Dejun and Guo Ailun formed a continuous internal and external connection. After making a foul at the basket, he made all four free throws to help Liaoning successfully overtake the score.

In the face of Han Dejun’s aggressive performance, Li Muhao finally responded after receiving the ball from his teammate and followed up with a throw. However, he could not stop Han Dejun’s agile pick-and-roll on the defensive end. In the next round, Han Dejun made a comeback. After receiving a pass from Guo Ailun at the basket, he quickly shot and scored, which caught Li Muhao by surprise. After completing this attack, Han Dejun scored 8 of the first 10 points of the Liaoning team alone, and he was in a very hot state.

Later in the game, both Han Dejun and Li Muhao frequently used screens to create opportunities for their teammates, while Liaoning players were better at grasping opportunities and maintained their lead. Although Li Muhao tried to strengthen his offense to relieve the Beijing team’s scoring pressure, his layup was slapped by Li Xiaoxu’s hat. After that, Han Dejun made another inside attack to cause a foul, but this time he missed two free throws because of his physical decline, and was then replaced to rest. In the first quarter, Han Dejun scored 8 points, and his performance completely suppressed Li Muhao.

Han Dejun reappeared after three and a half minutes in the second quarter. This time, facing Fan Ziming, Han Dejun’s strong attack failed to work, but he quickly changed his mind and used rebounding and scoring to create more opportunities for his teammates. At the same time, he also timely The supplementary defense swept Raymond’s shot cap off. With three minutes left in the quarter, Yan Shouqi broke through to score and knocked down Li Muhao, who was assisting the defense. Seeing that, Han Dejun, who was unmarked, jumped high to catch the ball, and Zhai Xiaochuan, who was facing the defense, was about to stage an iconic ” “Kung Fu Panda” button! Facing Han Dejun, who was dreaming of returning to the top, Zhai Xiaochuan could only foul with all his strength to prevent the dunk, and sent Han Dejun to the free throw line to make two free throws.

As Han Dejun received Guo Ailun’s ball and scored again, he had scored 12 points in the first half, tied with Fogg as the leading scorer in Liaoning, and at the same time sent 6 rebounds and 2 blocks, and performed very well.

After entering the second half, Li Muhao, who had lacked outstanding performance before, finally began to play. He first used his height advantage to successfully interfere with Guo Ailun's counterattack and layup, and then used the pick-and-roll to pull Han Dejun out of the penalty area, and took advantage of his speed to catch the ball and make a layup. But soon Han Dejun used his own way to treat others. After receiving Guo Ailun's ball, he scored in the same way to help the Liaoning men's basketball team maintain its advantage. Later in the game, Han Dejun's physical strength began to decline, and there were not many opportunities on the offensive end. After Li Muhao succeeded in the second attack at the beginning of the final quarter, he was restricted by tactical arrangements and fouls, and he did not have many opportunities. The Liaoning men's basketball team finally defeated the Beijing men's basketball team 83-81 after a hard fight. Han Dejun scored 16 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in the whole game, and defeated Li Muhao who scored 4 points and 1 rebound.

