Handball Champions League: THW Kiel misses the “Miracle of Paris”

The German handball record champion THW Kiel missed the “Miracle of Paris” and was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. At Paris Saint-Germain, Schleswig-Holstein lost 29:32 (15:17) on Wednesday evening.

The chances of the “Zebras” were slim after the 27:31 home defeat in the first leg. Although the THW improved compared to the game a week ago, the French champions showed them their limits again.

Thus, the Handball Bundesliga at the final tournament in Cologne on 17./18. June only represented with SC Magdeburg. The champion prevailed with 30:28 (13:13) in his own hall against the Polish top team Wisla Plock. The first leg ended at 22:22.

Kristopans pulls Kiel’s tooth early

Things didn’t go well for Kiel from the start at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin: they were constantly chasing a deficit. On the one hand, because the “Zebras” failed again and again to PSG keeper Jannick Green. On the other hand, because the Parisian giant Dainis Kristopans was in a goal mood: The fourth goal of the 2.15 meter tall Latvian already meant 7: 4 for the hosts (11th).

Paris SG – THW Kiel im Stenogramm:

Tore Paris: Kristopans 6, Steins 5, Nenadic 5/1, Sole Sala 4, Syprzak 4/1, Balaguer Romeu 3, Prandi 2, Keita 1, Karabatic 1, Mathe 1

Tore Like: Överby 5, Ekberg 5/2, Sagosen 4, Reinkind 3, M. Landin 2/1, Wiencek 2, Dahmke 2, Zarabec 2, Wallinius 2, Pekeler 2

penalty minutes: 8 / 6

Viewers: 3.185

After 18 minutes and the fifth Kristopans hit to make it 11:8 for Paris, the THW coach had seen enough and tried to reset his defense during a time-out. “We have to close the inside,” demanded the Czech. That worked, but instead of Kristopans, Petar Nenadic scored: two long-range throws into the orphaned Kieler Tor meant THW was five goals behind (25’/10:15). Still: Henrik Pekeler was able to shorten the gap to two goals with the half-time siren (15:17).

PSG doesn’t let anything burn

But shortly after the restart, the home side drew back to four goals (36/22:18). Hopes for a miracle were dwindling by the minute. It was obvious that THW was missing important players like Steffen Weinhold and Eric Johansson. Nikola Bilyk was also only on the bench and Sander Sagosen didn’t seem in full possession of his strength either.

There was hardly any tension in the hall. When THW had the chance to get close to a goal, Sagosen made a bad pass and Balaguer Romeu scored from his own circle into the empty Kiel goal to make it 27:24 (48th). Despite the hopeless situation, the “Zebras” didn’t give up. But they couldn’t get any closer – goalkeeper Green had something against that. The people of Kiel can now concentrate entirely on the championship – the prospects as front runners are much better.

