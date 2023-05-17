Saxon Switzerland: New extinguishing technology against forest fires in Saxony presented

Environment Minister: People remain the greatest risk

The promotion of such cisterns is part of the package of measures of the Saxon Ministry of the Environment. “The climate crisis increases the risk of forest fires,” said Environment Minister Wolfram Günther (Greens). However, the greatest risk remains the human being, who in most cases is the cause of forest fires.

Species-rich forest grows on burned areas

“We must continue to invest in forest fire prevention and firefighting, but also in climate protection and forest conversion,” said Günther. Robust, climate-stable mixed forests are less susceptible to this. According to the ministry, species adapted to the location are already growing in the national park. According to Günther, “the species-rich forest of the future is already being created on the burned areas; that gives hope”.

Interior Minister wants to improve crisis management teams