Home » Saxon Switzerland: New extinguishing technology against forest fires in Saxony presented
News

Saxon Switzerland: New extinguishing technology against forest fires in Saxony presented

by admin
Saxon Switzerland: New extinguishing technology against forest fires in Saxony presented

Environment Minister: People remain the greatest risk

The promotion of such cisterns is part of the package of measures of the Saxon Ministry of the Environment. “The climate crisis increases the risk of forest fires,” said Environment Minister Wolfram Günther (Greens). However, the greatest risk remains the human being, who in most cases is the cause of forest fires.

Species-rich forest grows on burned areas

“We must continue to invest in forest fire prevention and firefighting, but also in climate protection and forest conversion,” said Günther. Robust, climate-stable mixed forests are less susceptible to this. According to the ministry, species adapted to the location are already growing in the national park. According to Günther, “the species-rich forest of the future is already being created on the burned areas; that gives hope”.

Interior Minister wants to improve crisis management teams

According to Interior Minister Armin Schuster (CDU), there are major events such as the forest fires in Saxony in the summer of 2022 crisis teams still room for improvement. On site, the operations were well managed. The forest fire commission sees it that way too. However, the higher the decision-making level, the greater the need to catch up – also at ministry level, according to Schuster.

See also  Enterprises that support in the midst of the armed conflict

You may also like

Bad weather in Emilia-Romagna, more flooding during the...

Pharos iBio, submits a securities report… July Listed...

Dosquebradas guarantees compliance with the norm for territorial...

“It looks alive!”. The hyper-realistic sculpture stops at...

Abakrim criticizes the “absence of accessibility” in Parliament

On the verge of a new increase in...

Mediterranean University – Articles

HERITAGE MONTH: NATIONAL HERITAGE AND PLASTIC ART AN...

Four out of ten Latinos suffer from stress,...

State retaliation on students. The fund against high...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy