Handball: Four Germans in Europe’s handball hall of fame

German handball is represented by two former players in the new Hall of Fame of the European Association EHF. Stefan Kretzschmar and Christian Schwarzer made it into the exclusive circle for men, and Grit Jurack and Anja Althaus for women.

Outstanding personalities of the past 30 years

When selecting the 30 players, only outstanding personalities from the past 30 years were considered.

“We are delighted to honor the legends of our sport at the culmination of the 30th anniversary of European handball,” said EHF President Michael Wiederer. The inauguration of the Hall of Fame recognizes those who have shaped the sport of handball. “Their sporting achievements are a testament to their greatness and we are proud to honor players who have shaped our sport,” said the 67-year-old Austrian.

