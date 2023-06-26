DLC #1 is called Annihilation Instinct and arrives in August, trailer

Focus and Mundfish finally announced today the name and release date of the first DLC of Atomic Heartso far the subject of short teaser trailers: the expansion will be called Annihilation Instinct and the will come August 2ndposing as direct continuation of the story of the game.

Here are the official details on the game and the trailer that reveals the DLC.

Continue the story in the DLC Annihilation Instinct and find out what happened to this dystopian world after the climax of Atomic Heart. Get ready to embark on a journey through the new Mendeleev compound and the surrounding swamps and uncover the truth about NORA as Major P-3 is brought back to Facility 3826. Survive fierce and mutable new enemies and take them down using two cunning new weapons – one ranged , the Secateur, and a melee one, the Klusha – and the new one Techno-Stasis ability of your glove, which allows you to manipulate time same. Meet an enigmatic new character and others who return under surprising circumstances and immerse yourself in the madness of the AI ​​to curb its annihilation instinct. New Game+ mode designed to challenge skills and enhance the experience: For the happiness of the players, the New Game+ mode has been made available for free with the latest update. In the hardest game mode, players will need all previously unlocked skills and arsenal to face the strongest enemies that Atomic Heart have ever unleashed, thanks to their new specific resistances and the effects of attacks, which will be reflected in the different colors of the enemies’ aura.