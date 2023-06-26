For diabetic patients, it could go from 365 to just 52 injections insulin in a year. A real revolution in therapy seems to be imminent for the 500 million patients diabetics all over the world, in Italy over 3.5 million people.

Diabetes, insulin revolution: injection once a week

A new basal insulin weekly dosing offers the same efficacy as insulins already in use when administered daily in patients with type 2 diabetes who have not previously used theinsulin.

This is confirmed by two different studies published on Jama It is on New England Journal of Medicine. “This new molecule has the potential to simplify the therapy of diabetes that requires insulin therapy, eliminating the discomfort of daily injections for patients and thus increasing adherence to insulin therapy.

A real epochal change

A real epochal change and a decisive improvement in the quality of life of diabetic patients”, explains Roberto Trevisan, professor of Endocrinology at the University of Milano-Bicocca and director of Diabetology of ASST Pope John XXIII in Bergamo.

Trevisan reports that the approval of the new molecule by the drug regulatory bodies is now awaited in order to make it available. The transition from daily to weekly intake represents a great advantage for type 2 diabetics, who are often elderly subjects, with multiple pathologies, and who must take different therapies on a daily basis.

Another advantage of formulating the therapy on a weekly basis is the possibility of reducing the commitment required of healthcare professionals who deal with diabetics who require insulin, especially for those admitted to long-term residential healthcare facilities.