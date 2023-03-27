Home Sports Handball, ko for KeyJey Ragusa
Sports

Handball, ko for KeyJey Ragusa

by admin
Handball, ko for KeyJey Ragusa

KeyJey Ragusa defeated 35-25 on the field of Il Giovinetto Petrosino in the match valid as the fifth day of the first round of the clock phase of the Serie A2 national handball championship, group C. Also on this occasion, the seven coached by Adam Klimek he tried to throw his heart over the obstacle but the first half, which ended with the score 18-7, was one to forget. On the other hand, the approach to the match in the second half was different with the guests who scored 18 goals against 17 for the hosts. But, obviously, the progress of the match was already marked so the young Iblei talents couldn’t do anything but try to limit the damage. Worth noting are the 8 goals by Alessandro D’Arrigo and the 6 by Flavio Giummarra who, once again, proved to be particularly incisive in the attack phase, demonstrating, if needed, their extraordinary qualities. “We risk repeating ourselves – say KeyJey – but it is clear that we need these matches to acquire that degree of maturity in order to become competitive tomorrow. It’s never easy to manage encounters like this, especially when you start with a similar disadvantage. And in Petrosino, in the first stages of the match, it is as if we had turned off the light. In the second half, there was a reaction of pride and somehow the boys showed what they’re made of. An uncommon determination, in the juncture, which bodes well in view of the next rounds in which, as we have said several times, we aim at at least to win the first victory of the season”.

You may also like

In Miami Sinner beats Dimitrov and reaches the...

Flick: Playing against Belgium can measure the level...

EM qualification: ÖFB team attacks again against Estonians

MADESIMO WINTER TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

After saying goodbye to the White Tigers jersey,...

Acerrana-Ischia: between bad moods, delays and an ever...

ÖFB game against Estonia also sold out

Festina is the official time keeper of the...

The spring is warm and flowers are blooming,...

Belgium, the story of “Erasmus” — Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy