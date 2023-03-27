KeyJey Ragusa defeated 35-25 on the field of Il Giovinetto Petrosino in the match valid as the fifth day of the first round of the clock phase of the Serie A2 national handball championship, group C. Also on this occasion, the seven coached by Adam Klimek he tried to throw his heart over the obstacle but the first half, which ended with the score 18-7, was one to forget. On the other hand, the approach to the match in the second half was different with the guests who scored 18 goals against 17 for the hosts. But, obviously, the progress of the match was already marked so the young Iblei talents couldn’t do anything but try to limit the damage. Worth noting are the 8 goals by Alessandro D’Arrigo and the 6 by Flavio Giummarra who, once again, proved to be particularly incisive in the attack phase, demonstrating, if needed, their extraordinary qualities. “We risk repeating ourselves – say KeyJey – but it is clear that we need these matches to acquire that degree of maturity in order to become competitive tomorrow. It’s never easy to manage encounters like this, especially when you start with a similar disadvantage. And in Petrosino, in the first stages of the match, it is as if we had turned off the light. In the second half, there was a reaction of pride and somehow the boys showed what they’re made of. An uncommon determination, in the juncture, which bodes well in view of the next rounds in which, as we have said several times, we aim at at least to win the first victory of the season”.